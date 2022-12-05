Three exit polls have predicted major upset for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been ruling the civic body for past 15 years. The result for the civic polls will be declared after counting of votes on December 7.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to record a clear win in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls held on Sunday for 250 wards.

Three exit polls have predicted a major upset for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been ruling the civic body for the past 15 years, while if the exit poll turns out to be true, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will have smooth control over both, Delhi government as well as the municipal body.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP may secure a 43 percent vote share with 149-171 seats, while the BJP is expected to get 69-91 seats with a vote share of 35 percent. Congress is likely to get 3-7 seats with 10 percent votes and others will secure a 12 percent vote share.

Jan Ki Baat-India News Exit Poll

According to this exit poll, 52-49 percent vote share for AAP and 39-42 percent vote share for BJP. Congress is expected to 7-5 vote share and others may get a 2-4 percent vote share.

Times Now Exit Poll

The exit poll by Times Now predicted 146-156 seats for AAP, 84-94 seats for BJP, and 6-10 seats for Congress. If the exit poll turns out correct, this could be a major setback for BJP which has been ruling the civic body for the past 15 years.

News X Exit Poll

The News X exit poll predicted 150-175 seats for AAP, 70-92 seats for BJP, and 4-7 seats for Congress.

Largely seen as a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress, the elections were seen as a major battle between AAP and BJP. The voting began at 8: 00 AM on Sunday amid tight security arrangements across the city.

The result of the civic polls will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7. Over 50 percent of the total 1.45 crore eligible votes were polled in the elections for the total 250 MCD wards on Sunday.

According to data shared by State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females, and 1,061 transgender persons.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll is being held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.