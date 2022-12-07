Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: People have voted for us, says AAP; 'Let us wait,' says BJP

As per the results declared by the State Election Commission on December 7 morning, BJP bagged 11 seats while the AAP had clinched nine. The Congress came in a distant third position
दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार…दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है.हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | "Leads change very often. We are confident of crossing (winning over) 180 wards": Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk), AAP Leader, on the #MCDElections2022 pic.twitter.com/RouxlYgFkH— NDTV (@ndtv) December 7, 2022
"There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that people of Delhi have voted for us": AAP's Brijesh Kalappa@ridhimb @toyasingh | #ResultsWithNews18 #MCDElection #MCDResults #MCDElections2022 pic.twitter.com/IPQfkGkYSC— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2022
"We are not celebrating too early like AAP": BJP's @anujakapurindia"When 50% of Delhi has not voted, it shows discontentment with both (AAP, BJP) parties was there": Congress' @Neerajmishra@ridhimb @toyasingh | #ResultsWithNews18 #MCDElection #MCDResults pic.twitter.com/I4HUQ1IF5J— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2022
THANK YOU EAST DELHI!ग़ाज़ीपुर कूड़े का पहाड़ हम ही ख़त्म करेंगे! जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2022