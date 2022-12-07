Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP, AAP and Congress locked in a three-cornered fight

Delhi MCD polls: The counting will begin at 8am, with the first trends expected at around 9am.
How to check results?
You can follow the counting and check results on the official website of the Delhi State Election Commission. CNBCTV18.com will also provide live updates on the counting of votes in the live blog.
Ahead of counting of votes in MCD polls, Arvind Kejriwal proposed a pilot project to implement a judicial system in Delhi under which court cases are disposed of within six months, while asserting that his government is ready to ensure that such a system becomes an example for other states.
What Arvind Kejriwal said after exit polls predicted big win for AAP in MCD polls?
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the people of Delhi after exit polls showed a clean sweep by the AAP in the municipal elections. But the AAP will wait for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election results to be declared before thanking the people of the national capital, he said.
"I would like to congratulate the citizens of Delhi. I was also following these exit polls and it looks like it is a good result for the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD. But we will wait for the final results to come in tomorrow before thanking the people. We hope that the results tomorrow will be in line with the exit poll predictions and that the people of Delhi and the country go on to support the AAP in the future as well," Kejriwal said.
Delhi MCD polls: What BJP promises?
Food for the needy at Rs 5, smart schools, 1000 Chhath ghats and better parking facilities are some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Delhi MCD elections. "Girl students in MCD schools will be provided cycle and scholarships; irl students in MCD schools will be provided cycle and scholarships; Improve parking facilities at market places...."
Landfill sites key issue in Delhi MCD polls | What has AAP promised
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "guaranteed" Delhiites 10 things ahead of the civic polls. Among them was the removal of landfill sites in Delhi. He said no new landfill sites will be created in the city if the AAP comes to power and that global experts from London, Paris and Tokyo will be called for solving the issue.
What happened in 2017 MCD polls?
In the Delhi civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.
Clean sweep for AAP? Here's what the exit polls predict
According to the exit polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is set to record a clear win in the high-stakes MCD polls held on December 4. The BJP has won three successive civic elections in the national capital. However, this time, polls predicted that the saffron party will be ousted from power in the first election since the re-unification of the municipal corporations.
Aaj Tak-My Axis India poll predicted AAP getting 149-171 seats of 250 seats in MCD, BJP 69-91, Congress 3-7 and others 5-9.
Times Now-ETG poll gave 146-156 seats to AAP, 84-94 seats to BJP, 6-10 seats to Congress and 0-4 seats to others.
The News X exit poll predicted 150-175 seats for AAP, 70-92 seats for BJP, and 4-7 seats for Congress.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to the CNBCTV-18 live blog where you can catch all the updates on the Delhi MCD election results. The results to the 250-ward MCD will be declared on Wednesday and as many as 1,349 candidates are contesting the elections. The BJP, the Congress and the AAP are locked in a three-cornered fight — with questions being raised on whether the AAP will form a "double engine" government in Delhi or will the BJP retain power in the civic elections for the fourth consecutive term.
This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll is being held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. Over 1.45 crore people were eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls this year, the state poll panel had informed earlier.
Ahead of the results, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi after exit polls predicted a win for the party in the municipal election. "I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again shown their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.