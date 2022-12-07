Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126. The BJP had been in power in the the Delhi MCD since 2007.
The Aam Aadmi Party made history on Wednesday by winning the Delhi MCD election this year, ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-rule. The AAP crossed the half-way mark, bagging 130 seats at around 2:15 pm. Ahead of the results, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj said a woman mayor would lead the Delhi civic body. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126. The BJP had been in power in the Delhi MCD since 2007.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for AAP’s win in the MCD elections. "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD..." he said. "By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he tweet in Hindi.
This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise in Delhi - after three corporations of Delhi – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC – were incorporated into the MCD, which formally came into existence on May 22. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations: NDMC, SDMC and EDMC from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD.
In the previous civic elections in 2017, the BJP had defeated both the AAP and the Congress by winning 181 of 270 wards.
