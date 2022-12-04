Delhi MCD election live updates: CM Kejriwal casts vote, says don't vote for corrupt people

Delhi MCD election live updates: Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the civic polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.
Largely seen as a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, voting began at 8 am for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday amid tight security arrangements across the city.
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to data shared by State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.
There are 1,349 candidates in the fray and votes will be counted on December 7. This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll is being held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.
Authorities have set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise. This is also the first civic poll being held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots here and as per data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, have been identified in critical or sensitive categories.
Controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are among the top priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections in its manifesto released on Saturday.
