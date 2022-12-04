Delhi MCD election live updates: Voting begins for civic polls amid tight security

Delhi MCD election live updates: Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the civic polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.
साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिल्ली बनाने के लिए आज मतदान है, नगर निगम में एक भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त सरकार बनाने के लिए मतदान है।सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी अपील- दिल्ली नगर निगम में एक ईमानदार और काम करने वाली सरकार बनाने के लिए आज अपना वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2022
Controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are among the top priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections in its manifesto released on Saturday.
1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi since 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/C6I9ZKz2ln— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022