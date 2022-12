Delhi MCD Election 2022 Winners: Full list of AAP, BJP and Congress corporators

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Winners List: For the first time, the Delhi MCD will have a member of the transgender community after Bobi, the AAP candidate, won the Sultanpuri-A ward in this year's MCD poll. Meanwhile, the BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes.

It's a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi MCD elections 2022. Both the parties have kept their fingers crossed as the counting of votes is underway. All eyes are set on the results of the elections to the 250-ward MCD which will be declared later on Wednesday. So far, the AAP has won 121 wards, while the saffron party has bagged 97 seats. The Congress has emerged victorious on seven seats.

Here's a full list of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates who won the Delhi MCD elections: