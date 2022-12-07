Delhi MCD election 2022: Banners comparing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with German leader Adolf Hitler have been put up in the city. Watch visual here.
AAP ready with a room full of balloons amid tight contest with BJP in Delhi civic polls #MCDElections2022 #MCDElection #MCDResults #ResultsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/qOMxjxxRzk— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2022
Preparations for celebrations underway at #AAP and #BJP offices as both parties are locked in a nail-biting contest in #DelhiMCDPolls#ResultsWithNews18 #MCDElections2022https://t.co/EuJ8cEyhIV pic.twitter.com/xQ74PJUSv4— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2022
#MCDElections2022 | And dhols have made an entry at AAP office and workers are in victory-dance mode as the party leads in #DelhiMCDPolls #ResultsWithnews18 https://t.co/EuJ8cEyhIV pic.twitter.com/oNWnmWG3iX— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 7, 2022