Delhi Mayor polls: SC holds nominated members can't vote, elections to be notified in 24 hours

The Supreme Court further ruled that 10 members nominated by the lieutenant governor (LG) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the elections of the mayor or deputy mayor

In a big relief to the governing Aam Aadmi Party for mayor elections in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday has directed issuance of a notice convening of the first meeting of the MCD in 24 hours, fixing the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and other members of the standing committee.

The apex court further ruled that 10 members nominated by the lieutenant governor (LG) to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the elections of the mayor or deputy mayor. The election to the said post had been delayed on three prior occasions after a ruckus in the House with AAP and BJP members unable to agree on allowing nominated members to vote.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, while hearing the matter on Friday relied on relevant articles and sections of the Constitution and Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 respectively.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act says nominated members, or aldermen, cannot vote in house meetings. Keeping it’s stand before, AAP had strongly opposed voting rights for the aldermen nominated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the party alleged that these members are inclined to support the BJP. While the BJP is apprehensive that the AAP may create a ruckus in the election of the six members of the standing committee.

The post of Delhi mayor sees five single-year terms on rotation, with the first-year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

On January 6, when the MCD assembled for the first time, the elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members could not be held due to a ruckus over the presiding officer, allowing the nominated members to take the oath ahead of the elected councillors.