Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi and BJP's Rekha Gupta in direct contest

Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live: The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the major's post. Oberoi is AAP's main contender. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta (BJP).
Delhi is all set to elect its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house following the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election on Friday. The contest is between three candidates — two from the Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The major elections are being held amid the ongoing tiff between the Delhi government and Lt Governor V K Saxena.
The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the major's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta (BJP). The candidates for the deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.
All the newly elected councillors will also take oaths on Friday. This is the first municipal House gathering after the high-stakes civic polls in which the AAP had scored a landslide victory by winning 134 wards, overthrowing the BJP.
The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.
Follow live updates on Delhi Mayor Election here:
