Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi and BJP's Rekha Gupta in direct contest

Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live: The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the major's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta (BJP).

Delhi is all set to elect its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house following the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election on Friday. The contest is between three candidates — two from the Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The major elections are being held amid the ongoing tiff between the Delhi government and Lt Governor V K Saxena.

All the newly elected councillors will also take oaths on Friday. This is the first municipal House gathering after the high-stakes civic polls in which the AAP had scored a landslide victory by winning 134 wards , overthrowing the BJP.

The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

Follow live updates on Delhi Mayor Election here:

The Delhi Congress said it will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election on Friday. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the Delhi unit of the Congress has unanimously decided not to support the AAP or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The MCD mayoral elections are being held amid the continuing tiff between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena. Kejriwal recently wrote to the L-G over the "unconstitutional" manner in which 10 aldermen were nominated to the MCD by bypassing the Delhi government. He said this was a complete departure from the settled practice. Aldermen are people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.