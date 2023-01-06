English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics News

Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi and BJP's Rekha Gupta in direct contest

Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi and BJP's Rekha Gupta in direct contest

Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi and BJP's Rekha Gupta in direct contest
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 10:09:00 AM IST (Published)

Delhi MCD Mayor Election Live: The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the major's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta (BJP).

Delhi is all set to elect its new mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house following the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election on Friday. The contest is between three candidates — two from the Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The major elections are being held amid the ongoing tiff between the Delhi government and  Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Recommended Articles

View All
Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen

IST4 Min(s) Read


The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the major's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta (BJP). The candidates for the deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.
All the newly elected councillors will also take oaths on Friday. This is the first municipal House gathering after the high-stakes civic polls in which the AAP had scored a landslide victory by winning 134 wards, overthrowing the BJP.
The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.
Follow live updates on Delhi Mayor Election here:
  1.  The Delhi Congress said it will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election on Friday.  Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the Delhi unit of the Congress has unanimously decided not to support the AAP or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
  2. The MCD mayoral elections are being held amid the continuing tiff between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena. Kejriwal recently wrote to the L-G over the "unconstitutional" manner in which 10 aldermen were nominated to the MCD by bypassing the Delhi government. He said this was a complete departure from the settled practice. Aldermen are people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.
  3. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on Friday to elect the mayor of the MCD. The AAP opposed the appointment and accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.
    4. Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AAPBJPDelhiMuncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

    Next Article

    PM Modi brought 'politics of report card', says Nadda as BJP widens focus in poll-bound Karnataka

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X