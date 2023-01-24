Delhi mayor elections LIVE Updates: AAP urges BJP to cooperate with councillors
Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday requested the BJP to cooperate with councilors once the MCD house convenes on January 24 for Mayoral election.
Urging the BJP to let the house function "peacefully", Pathak said that the AAP councilors want the Mayoral election to be held as soon as possible. "All our councilors will visit MCD house on time and participate in the voting. And together we will work towards fulfilling the dreams of the citizens. "I want to request the BJP to follow the constitution and let the house function peacefully tomorrow. We would request them (BJP) to cooperate with our councilors," he said. (PTI inputs)
Aruna Asaf Ali was Delhi's first mayor, Rajni Abbi last before MCD's trifurcation | The history
Delhi is set to get a woman mayor on Tuesday and she will step into the footsteps of freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali who was chosen to the top post in 1958 when the MCD came into being. Law scholar Rajni Abbi was the last to be elected to the top post in the MCD in 2011 before its trifurcation.
The position of mayor wielded a lot of influence and carried huge prestige till 2012 when the corporation was spilt into three separate civic bodies -- North, South and East municipal corporations -- with each having its own mayor. However, last year, they were reunified and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) again came into existence.
The December 4 civic polls was the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the total number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250. Thus, after the mayoral poll, the national capital will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years.
Delhi Mayor election: 'Aldermen to take oath first', despite AAP's opposition
With the MCD House set to reconvene on Tuesday, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said earlier the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first, despite the fierce opposition by the AAP in the last meeting that was adjourned amid chaos.
Speaking to PTI, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma expressed hope that proceedings in the MCD House this time will be held without any untoward incident. "Nominated members and aldermen will take oath first. Then other members will take the oath. I don't think the AAP will create such an issue because it is their loss. I am hopeful we will be able to elect the Mayor tomorrow," she was quoted as saying.
Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.
Meanwhile, the agenda of the January 24 meeting mentioned that councillors and members nominated as per DMC Act 1957 (amended in 2022) will take the oath. However, it does not specify the sequence of oath-taking.
Delhi mayor elections LIVE Updates | Who votes to elect a mayor?
The voters for the election of the mayor are 250 councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs nominated by the Legislative Assembly. The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated one BJP MLA and 13 AAP MLAs to the MCD.
Delhi to get a woman mayor. But it's not unusual
The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi will thus get a woman mayor this year.
Delhi Mayor Election LIVE updates | What happened on January 6
Huge drama ensued ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election on January 6 as AAP and BJP councillors clashed and raised slogans over the order of oath-taking of the nominated councillors. The AAP claimed that never in the "history of MCD has nominated members taken oath first". Amid the ruckus, the voting did not take place and was postponed later to January 24. Read more here
Delhi to get first sole mayor in a decade
This is the first election for a sole mayor of the MCD in a decade. In 2012, the corporation was split into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor. The change was implemented in 2022 when the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity. Therefire, this year, Delhi will get its first mayor for the city in 10 years. (Inputs from News 18)
Delhi mayor and deputy mayor election | Who are the candidates
Three candidates are in fray for the post of Delhi mayor. Two of them are from the AAP and one from the BJP. The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the mayor's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta. The candidates for the deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.
Delhi Mayor elections today: AAP protest on Jan 6, MCD poll results | A timeline
The 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House will convene at 11 am on Tuesday over a month after the Aam Aadmi Party won the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. Delhi mayor and deputy mayor are slated to be elected today, with all eyes on the conduct of AAP and BJP leaders. January 14 elections comes weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.
The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.
The MCD polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The AAP scored a landslide victory in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP had won 104 wards to finish second while the Congress bagged nine seats.