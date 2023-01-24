Delhi Mayor election LIVE updates: Weeks after AAP-BJP ruckus, will the city finally get its new mayor today?

Delhi mayor and deputy mayor election | Who are the candidates
Three candidates are in fray for the post of Delhi mayor. Two of them are from the AAP and one from the BJP. The AAP fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) as candidates for the mayor's post. Oberoi is AAP’s main contender. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta. The candidates for the deputy mayor are — Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.
Delhi Mayor elections today: AAP protest on Jan 6, MCD poll results | A timeline
The 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House will convene at 11 am on Tuesday over a month after the Aam Aadmi Party won the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. Delhi mayor and deputy mayor are slated to be elected today, with all eyes on the conduct of AAP and BJP leaders. January 14 elections comes weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.
The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.
The MCD polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The AAP scored a landslide victory in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP had won 104 wards to finish second while the Congress bagged nine seats.