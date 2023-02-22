Delhi mayor election LIVE updates: MCD to convene fourth time, showdown over Sisodia's prosecution expected

Delhi mayor election LIVE updates: BJP says anything can happen in mayor election
Delhi BJP leaders asserted that "anything can happen", hinting that the party was hopeful of springing a surprise despite AAP's majority and the Supreme Court ruling against voting by aldermen. The BJP wants that Delhi gets its mayor at the earliest, but says that AAP, on one pretext or another, is stalling it. "We will ensure that the city gets its mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting tomorrow. But, anything can happen there," Sachdeva said when asked about the prospects of the BJP candidate Rekha Gupta. (With PTI inputs)
Manish Sisodia on Centre's nod for prosecution: 'A sign of a weak and cowardly person..'
Reacting to the home ministry's nod for prosecution, Sisodia tweeted: "Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us."
Delhi Mayor election: Showdown over Manish Sisodia's prosecution expected
A showdown is expected in the MCD House over the home ministry's nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Corruption Act. He will be prosecuted in connection with the alleged 'Feedback Unit' snooping case. Read more about the case here
BJP VS AAP over aldermen voting right | What's the issue about
The AAP had first objected to Lt Governor VK Saxena nominating ten aldermen — nominated members — to the MCD house without allegedly consulting the city government. The party also onjected to the voting rights of these nominated members and contended that they cannot vote in accordance with the Constitution and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957. Despite the AAP's Opposition, the presiding officer for the first House meeting had said, "Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members.
However, in its latest verdit verdict, the Supreme Court held that the nominated members cannot vote to elect the mayor.
Delhi mayor election LIVE updates: MCD House to convene fourth time to elect mayor
The Delhi civic House is set to convene for the fourth time to elect the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee stage. After January 6 and January 24 polls, the MCD House had failed to elect a mayor for the third time on February 6 amid uproar by the councillors.
The voting for the Delhi mayor election keeps on getting stalled as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors remain at loggerheads over the voting rights of nominated members in the mayoral elections. The Supreme Court had recently clarified the voting rights of the nominated members in the MCD and said the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.