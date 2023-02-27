The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

While the drama over MCD mayoral and standing committee elections is yet to die down, the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are seen at the cusp of another crisis with the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday . He was held after nearly eight hours of questioning in the alleged Delhi excise or liquor policy case. Sisodia's arrested came as a major setback for the Delhi government, given that he was incharge of at least 18 government departments.

The timing of Sisodia's arrest has posed many challenges for the AAP government. Here's a look at some of them:

Delhi Budget presentation in few days

Touted as the "country's future education minister", Sisodia's arrest has caused a big blow to the Delhi government which was to present the Budget 2023-34 in March. According to reports, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot may now replace Sisodia to present the Delhi government budget next month.

In this regard, an AAP functionary was quoted by reports as saying:

"As there was a possibility that the deputy chief minister may be arrested by the CBI, Gahlot was attending budget-related meetings for the last few days. Gahlot is likely to present the 2023-24 budget. It is scheduled to be presented next month."

AAP's ambition to become a national party

The AAP, which has been aiming to become the main Opposition party against the BJP, has been gearing up to give a tough fight to other in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and fulfil its national ambitions. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party got national status after it managed to win two seats and secure over 12 percent of votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections last year.

Meanwhile, as all eyes are on the assembly elections in nine states this year, Kejriwal is reportedly scheduled to go on a tour across Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan next month.

The AAP has now ruled Delhi for over eight years. It has already formed its government in Punjab and fought with BJP in Gujarat. It aims to expand its footprint in the Northeast and the South as well.

G20 summit in Delhi

Delhi is scheduled to host the G20 summit this year and the city government has been in action to beautify the city, removing beggars from the streets and expanding the sewage treatment network in the city. Departments of urban development, tourism, education, finance, home, land and building were under Sisodia.

Re-allocating portfolios

Sisodia holds as many as 18 portfolios as of now. He is the second Delhi cabinet minister after Satyendar Jain to be arrested by probe agencies. Portfolios held by Jain were transferred to Sisodia after the former's arrested in a money laundering case in May last year.

Now, with the arrest of another key cabinet member, the Delhi government has a challenging task to allocate portfolios held by Sisodia. However, it is yet uncertain whether the portfolios will be redistributed.

The case pertains to the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation - allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

AAP VS BJP in MCD drama

A massive showdown was witnessed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house amid the elections for the mayor and Standing Committee members. While the mayor and deputy mayor were finally elected on February 22, after months of chaos, the issue of elections for six members of the Standing Committee has reached court.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who was the returning officer (RO) for the election, had on February 24 announced fresh polling for electing six members of the MCD standing committee on February 27 amid clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP in the municipal House.

This happened after BJP councillors staged protests and created a ruckus in the House after Oberoi declared a vote cast during the election on Friday invalid.

However, the Delhi High Court stayed re-election for six members of the standing committee, saying the mayor prima facie acted beyond her powers in ordering a fresh poll. Sources were quoted by PTI as saying that the reins of the MCD will be taken over by the mayor and deputy mayor till the time the High Court looks into the matter, thus ensuring that the House is run without any hindrances.