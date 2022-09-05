BJP releases 'sting operation video' to target AAP over Delhi liquor 'scam', alleges corruption | Watch

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday shared a "sting operation" video attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging corruption over the Delhi liquor policy.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the BJP alleged that "the father of one of the accused in liquor scam" claimed to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 percent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal and (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 percent commission and then sell the 20 percent, however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was quoted by PTI as saying.

Addressing a press conference, Patra released the video of the "sting operation" featuring Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case.

"It is an open-and-shut case because Marwahji himself is admitting all these in this video," he said.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwalji and Manish Sisodiaji five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered and therefore, we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," Patra added.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari said these "sting operations have answered all the questions we used to ask the Kejriwal government".

Besides, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed that the sting operation clearly showed that the liquor sale increased in the national capital but the revenue from it decreased drastically.

"Kejriwal ji has wasted the tax money of the public by bringing a new liquor policy," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)