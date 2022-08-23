Delhi liquor policy: Who is Vijay Nair, BJP asks AAP

By CNBCTV18.com

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued look-out circulars against eight individuals, including businessman Vijay Nair, in the case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Vijay Nair, former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder, was not at the location when the searches were conducted at the premises of the accused persons on August 19. This gave rise to speculation about the businessman fleeing the country. Later, Nair clarified that he was not available as he was abroad for some weeks for personal work. He said he was coordinating with the CBI and would cooperate with its officials.

Who is Vijay Nair?

Vijay Nair is an influential media entrepreneur who is associated with several companies, including Only Much Louder, Babblefish and Motherswear. He dropped out of college to start Only Much Louder (OML), a Mumbai-headquartered media company, which organises music festivals like Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Invasion Festival, and the television show ‘The Dewarists’, reported News18.

Other companies like Weirdass Comedy, which has comedian Vir Das as director, Motormouth Writers and Rebellion Management can be indirectly associated with Nair through his co-directors, officials told India Today, citing Registrar of Companies records. These companies are engaged in online gaming, betting and comedy shows.

Nair missing

Following the raid in 31 different locations, the CBI said Nair was missing. Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had also claimed that Nair fled the country after the CBI initiated its probe. However, Nair refuted the claims.

“I spoke to CBI officers who were present at my residence. I asked if I needed to come, but officials said a CBI officer would get in touch with me and let me know when and where to report,” India Today quoted Nair as saying.

Opposition ramps up attack

The Aam Aadmi Party came under attack from the BJP and the Congress following the CBI raids. In a tweet, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Sisodia had called journalists for interaction but became 'uncomfortable' when he was asked about Vijay Nair, “Who is Nair?” Malviya questioned on Twitter.

Malviya also pointed out that Nair was the only non-bureaucrat, a non-liquor business owner who was named in the case. He is purported to be close to Delhi's chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya said.

Sisodia had called some journalists for an interaction but grew uncomfortable and called it off when asked about Vijay Nair, accused number 5 in the excise scam, the only non-bureaucrat, non-liquor business owner in the list of 16, purported to be close to Kejriwal. Who is Nair?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 21, 2022

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena told The Caravan magazine that Nair served as an ‘ad-hoc worker’ in 2019. However, this claim was rebutted by AAP’s national council member Ankit Lal who said the ex-OML CEO had been associated with AAP for over 5-6 years. According to Lal, Nair helped with strategising digital campaigns.