Delhi liquor policy case: 'Not named as accused in ED's chargesheet', says Raghav Chadha 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that he has not been named as an accused or suspect in the complaint filed by ED- in the Delhi liquor case.

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," he said.

Chadha further said, "I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear."

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action," he added.

Chadha's remarks came after the ED included his name in its second supplementary chargesheet. The former secretary of former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, C Arvind, informed the investigative agency that a a meeting was held at the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in which Raghav Chadha was present. The meeting was also attended by ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise and Vijay Nair.

Last week, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet into the matter against Sisodia and three other accused, almost after two months the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him for alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor policy.

