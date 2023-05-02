Delhi liquor policy case: 'Not named as accused in ED's chargesheet', says Raghav Chadha 

Chadha's remarks came after the ED included his name in its second supplementary chargesheet. Last week, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet into the matter against Sisodia and three other accused.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that he has not been named as an accused or suspect in the complaint filed by ED- in the Delhi liquor case.

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," he said.

News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha(File… pic.twitter.com/Fr053JXsPV — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Chadha further said, "I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear."