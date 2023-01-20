Delhi Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Letter sent to IOA President PT Usha to set-up an enquiry committee

On allegations of violating rules by staying in the same hotel in Bulgaria, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Singh said, "Stay arrangements are made by organisers and each country's team is kept at a separate place. The (woman) wrestler who alleged that the door was open was not in that tournament."
"We're waiting for Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to come forward. We're here by risking our careers. This fight is for our young wrestlers who're the future of wrestling," said Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Wrestlers request IOA President PT Usha to set-up an enquiry committee
The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
In a letter addressed to Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya & Bajrang Punia, Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia.
Hitting out at BJP over the ongoing protest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is extremely shameful that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.
"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.