Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901
Updated : December 27, 2019 07:50 AM IST
After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years — 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.
In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius.
A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
