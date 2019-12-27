#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

Updated : December 27, 2019 07:50 AM IST

After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years — 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.
In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius.
A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

