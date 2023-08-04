Delhi HC to hear plea over Opposition alliance name 'INDIA'

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre, the Elections Commission of India (EC) and several political parties over the plea.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre, the Election Commission of India (EC) and 26 political parties over a plea seeking direction to Opposition parties to prohibit the use of the acronym 'INDIA'.

The plea was filed by activist Girish Bharadwaj, who argued that the Opposition parties "are using the name of INDIA for their selfish act and it may adversely affect the peaceful, transparent and fair casting of votes during the upcoming general elections of 2024", Bar and Bench reported.

"This may expose the citizens to unwarranted violence and also affect the law and order of the country," the plea stated.

Bharadwaj further argued that the use of name INDIA "is prohibited under Sections 2 and 3 of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950".

The plea further added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement "created confusion in the minds of the common people that the upcoming elections will be fought between an alliance (NDA) and the country (INDIA) ".

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula agreed to hear the plea and sought the response of the political parties and the poll body.