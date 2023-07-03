Delhi High Court rejects AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea again in excise policy scam case

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister of Delhi, was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the scam and has been in custody since then.

Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma declined to grant bail to Sisodia, stating that he is not eligible for bail at this stage.

In addition to Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged scam.

Earlier today, news broke that Delhi HC would pass an order on Sisodia's bail petition in the ED case related to the Delhi excise policy matter. Reports also suggested that the court would pass an order on the bail pleas of Vijay Nair, ex-communication in charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Abhishek Boinpally (Hyderabad-based businessman), Binoy Babu Binoy, (manager with a liquor company M/S Pernod Ricard) in connection with the same case.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister of Delhi, was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the scam and has been in custody since then.

The high court had previously denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested again on March 9 in the case filed by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but it was later revoked at the end of September 2022 amidst corruption allegations.

Reacting to the news, Delhi's BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva thanked the Delhi High Court for "foiling" Sisodia's 7th attempt at bail. He also referred to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning that he too could land up in jail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

"As the links are unfolding, he will remain (in prison) and his leader (Arvind Kejriwal) will also go there," Sachdeva said.

With agency inputs.