Delhi High Court rejects AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea again in excise policy scam case

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 4:17:12 PM IST (Published)

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister of Delhi, was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the scam and has been in custody since then.

Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma declined to grant bail to Sisodia, stating that he is not eligible for bail at this stage.
In addition to Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the alleged scam.
