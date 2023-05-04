Delhi HC seeks ED response on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in excise policy scam case

Sisodia's lawyers, senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, argued that his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the last 20 years, and her condition is likely to worsen.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a bail plea filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the excise policy scam case. The court has granted the ED one week to file a verification report and listed the matter for further hearing on May 11.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued the notice after Sisodia submitted both regular and interim bail applications on the grounds of his wife's illness.

Sisodia's lawyers, senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, argued that his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the last 20 years, and her condition is likely to worsen.

However, the ED's counsel opposed the plea, claiming that Sisodia was the key conspirator in the case.

Sisodia has challenged the trial court's April 28 order, which dismissed his bail plea, citing evidence that "speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the offence."

Sisodia's regular and interim bail pleas in the case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are also listed for hearing during the day before Justice Sharma.

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for purportedly laundering the money generated from the policy.

The ED had opposed the bail application before the trial court, asserting that the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming that the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated emails to show there was public approval for the policy.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and ED in the corruption and money laundering cases on February 26 and March 9 respectively.

The trial court, while denying him relief in the ED's case, had said the prosecution was able to show a genuine and prima facie case for Sisodia's involvement in money laundering.

With agency inputs.