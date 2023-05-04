Delhi HC seeks ED response on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in excise policy scam case

2 Min(s) Read
Sisodia's lawyers, senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur, argued that his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the last 20 years, and her condition is likely to worsen.
The Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a bail plea filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the excise policy scam case. The court has granted the ED one week to file a verification report and listed the matter for further hearing on May 11.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued the notice after Sisodia submitted both regular and interim bail applications on the grounds of his wife's illness.
