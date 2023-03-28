Delhi HC summons Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in defamation case

As per news agency ANI, Rahul Ramesh Shewale had filed the defamation case in connection with certain statements allegedly made by the three leaders, claiming that the Eknath Shinde faction “bought the Shiv Sena symbol” for Rs 2000 crores.

The Delhi High court has issued summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son former state minister Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a civil defamation case filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

As per news agency ANI, Rahul Ramesh Shewale had filed the defamation case in connection with certain statements allegedly made by the three leaders, claiming that the Eknath Shinde faction “bought the Shiv Sena symbol” for Rs 2,000 crores.

As per Live Law, the high court said it will further deal with the allegations once it has an affidavit on record and refused to pass a gag order on day one.

In February, Raut claimed that Rs 2,000 crore had been spent to obtain the Shiv Sena's name and bow and arrow symbol. Additionally, Raut alleged that these transactions were used to buy the EC's decision.

Aaditya Thackeray, in a tweet, had called EC ‘an entirely compromised institution’. He wrote, “Entirely Compromised institutions (EC), seemingly wanting to finish off democracy, legitimising a bunch of thieves, does not make the theft legitimate. Only those who have much to hide, steal and use the mask & identities of others, because they are embarrassed by their own self.”

According to Live Law, the court said, “These are political fights going on... as far as the institutions are concerned, they have to stand for themselves. The election commission's shoulders are broad enough to deal with all this.”

The next date for a hearing in the case is April 17.

The Election Commission had granted the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, who had rebelled and walked out of the party with 40 MLAs and 13 MPs. The Uddhav Thackeray faction was allotted the flaming torch (Mashaal) symbol.