    Delhi HC seeks ED stand on Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

    Delhi HC seeks ED stand on Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case

    Delhi HC seeks ED stand on Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case
    The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

    The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain challenging a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court. Justice Yogesh Khanna asked the ED to file a "short reply" and listed the case for September 28.
    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought time from the court to state its stand on the plea. Jain has challenged the order of Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta to transfer the case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel who was hearing his bail plea.
    Senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra, representing the AAP leader, contended that there was urgency in the matter and even the Supreme Court has asked that the bail plea be decided in 14 days. Hariharan said that a trial court was hearing Jain's bail application since August until the agency decided to file a plea for transfer of the matter to another judge.
    "The order itself states the judge is upright and honest. Where is the question of transfer then? The bias is unfounded. It sends a wrong message," he argued.
    The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.
    With inputs from PTI
