Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre to pay employees' salaries: Deputy CM Sisodia

Updated : May 31, 2020 02:24 PM IST

Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires Rs 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs.
The deputy CM said that in a letter to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman he had demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the central government as Delhi did not get anything from the disaster relief fund that was given to other states.
