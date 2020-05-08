  • SENSEX
Delhi govt says it will bear migrant workers’ journey costs if home states don't respond

Updated : May 08, 2020 11:22 PM IST

As per rule, Centre and the home state of the migrants should bear the cost of train travel.
Today 1,200 stranded workers left Delhi on a special train for Muzaffarpur, Bihar, said Gopal Rai.
Delhi government has made arrangements for tickets, food and water for everyone, he said.
