Delhi girl brutally murdered: AAP lays blame on LG’s doors

Among those joining the call for stringent action was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which also targeted the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, saying the LG had failed to handle law and order.

A 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy was brutally murdered by her alleged boyfriend Sahil who was later arrested by the police. A viral video of the incident showed Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times before smashing her with a large concrete slab several times.

Police said the boy Sahil and the girl in a relationship but had a quarrel following which they separated. Sahil killed her as she was planning to go to another friend’s party.

As the video of the incident sent shockwaves across the nation, the family of the girl demanded stringent action against the accused.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the criminals have become fearless and there was no fear of the police.

"A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something," he tweeted.

“A minor girl has been repeatedly stabbed to death in Delhi. Not only that, she was then crushed with a stone. Law and order is the biggest responsibility of LG, which he has failed to handle. LG sir is very fond of appearing in newspapers but he is not seen handling law and order anywhere,” the AAP said in a tweet quoting its leader Dilip K Pandey.

In the video posted along with it, Pandey said the video of the incident was so gruesome that it created fear in the minds of the people, especially women.

“Why is the LG sahib not seen doing something that bridges the trust gap between the Delhi people and the Delhi Police?” he asked.

As Delhi has not got full statehood, the control of the state police is with the Centre.

The AAP has repeatedly attacked the BJP-run Centre for using the Delhi Police to “bully” the elected government of the state.

Citing repeated incidents of worsening law and order, it has also sought changes in rules to allow control of the force with the Delhi government so as to ensure more accountability.

Following a shooting in Saket court premises, Kejriwal had demanded the resignation of the LG.

“The law-and-order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if he does not manage, then he should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left on God’s grace,” Kejriwal said in a veiled attack on the LG.

AAP MLA Rituraj has suggested creating a separate police for New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) region which would be under the Centre while the force for the rest of Delhi would come under the elected government.