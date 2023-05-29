Delhi girl brutally murdered: AAP lays blame on LG’s doors

Among those joining the call for stringent action was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which also targeted the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, saying the LG had failed to handle law and order.

A 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy was brutally murdered by her alleged boyfriend Sahil who was later arrested by the police. A viral video of the incident showed Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times before smashing her with a large concrete slab several times.

Police said the boy Sahil and the girl in a relationship but had a quarrel following which they separated. Sahil killed her as she was planning to go to another friend’s party.

As the video of the incident sent shockwaves across the nation, the family of the girl demanded stringent action against the accused.