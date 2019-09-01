Politics
Delhi gets respite from sultry spell with light rains
Updated : September 01, 2019 08:51 PM IST
Light rains on Sunday brought Delhiites some respite from a long spell of sultry weather with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
The minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official said.
The weatherman forecast a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and minimum 25 degrees for Monday with generally cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorms.
