Politics

Delhi gets respite from sultry spell with light rains

Updated : September 01, 2019 08:51 PM IST

Light rains on Sunday brought Delhiites some respite from a long spell of sultry weather with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official said.