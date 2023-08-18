Delhi floods | LG Saxena alleges lapses by AAP govt, writes to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on major factors that caused massive floods in Delhi. The LG has highlighted the alleged lapses on the part of the Delhi government.

The Yamuna in Delhi flowed above the danger level in July following heavy rains — smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago.

Yamuna river turned the national capital's roads into rushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths, and homes and shelters into submerged realms, severely disrupting daily life. The floods led more than 27,000 evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had formed a three-member committee of experienced engineers to suggest ways to prevent the recurrence of floods in the city, according to officials.

The committee will serve an advisory purpose, suggesting long- and short-term steps to prevent flood situations in the future, said an irrigation and flood control department officer.

With inputs from PTI