Delhi factory fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a massive factory fire killed at least 43 people and injured over a dozen more.

The official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi. PM has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire."

Earlier, the Delhi government too announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to the families of those killed in the blaze in west Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road area on Sunday morning. The government also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the injured.

At least 43 people were killed and over a dozen others injured early on Sunday when a fire broke out in a factory in a crowded market in Delhi.

The people who died in the fire are labourers and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out between 4.30 am and 5 am.