Politics
Delhi factory fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of killed
Updated : December 08, 2019 03:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a massive factory fire killed at least 43 people and injured over a dozen more.
Earlier, the Delhi government too announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to the families of those killed in the blaze in west Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road area on Sunday morning.
The government also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the injured.
