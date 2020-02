Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for a third term with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) all set to storm back to power with comfortable majority, according to most exit poll survey results on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will improve its seat tally to stay at distant second. The Congress party may be staring at yet another listless performance with nil seats.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll has predicted 44 seats for the AAP and 26 for the BJP. The Times Now exit poll has given nil seats to the Congress.

The NewsX-Polstrat has predicted 50-56 seats for AAP, 10-14 for the BJP and no seats for the Congress.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

According to the ABP News and C-Voter exit poll survey results, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi with 52 percentage of votes. The BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats with the party's vote share at 40 percent.

The India TV exit poll results predict 44 seats for the AAP, while the survey has given the BJP 26 seats.

The exit poll results by TV9-Cicero also gave AAP 54 seats, while it gave 15 seats to the BJP. The poll results gave 1 seat to Congress.

The News24 exit poll results are also giving the AAP 54 seats and 15 to BJP. The Congress is likely to bag just 1 seat.

Delhi recorded a 55 percent voter turnout on Saturday, significantly less than the 67 percent polling in the 2015 assembly elections.