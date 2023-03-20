Delhi excise policy: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended for 14 days in CBI case

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended: While the CBI is probing the corruption angle in the Delhi excise policy case, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle in the same case.

A Delhi court extended judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by 14 days, till April 3, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case. He is currently under the remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI had sought further extension of the judicial custody by 14 days, saying that investigation is still pending. It said the investigation is at a crucial stage, according to News 18. The court also asked Sisodia to move a request for video conferencing if he wishes to appear virtually on April 3.

A Delhi court had extended the ED custody by five days of Manish Sisodia on Friday. While the CBI is probing the corruption angle in the Delhi excise policy case, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle in the same case. The hearing in the ED case will take place on March 22.

Last week, the CBI filed another case against Sisodia in connection with a snooping case related to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) alleged Feedback Unit (FBU).

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. He was later arrested by the ED after being questioned by the agency in Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, BRS leader K Kavitha appeared before the ED in Delhi for the second round of questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case. The 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was first questioned in the case on March 11.

The ED has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including former Manish Sisodia. It also recorded the statement of Butchibabu, an accountant allegedly linked to Kavitha, where he said "there was political understanding between K Kavitha and chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and the deputy chief minister (Sisodia). In that process, K Kavitha also met Vijay Nair on March 19-20, 2021".

Nair was arrested in the case by both the ED and the CBI. Butchibabu has been arrested by the CBI and has been questioned recently again by the ED. "Vijay Nair was acting on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," the statement recorded by the ED read.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was later scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

