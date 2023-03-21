Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia bail matter for March 24

Delhi excise policy case: Court lists Manish Sisodia bail matter for March 24
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 4:39:49 PM IST (Published)

Sisodia's counsel told the court that all the offences alleged entail less than seven years of imprisonment in the case and any further incarceration is not justified.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital for a hearing on his bail plea. The court has listed the matter for March 24 for the filling of written submissions by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sisodia on Tuesday told the court he has cooperated with the CBI investigation into the excise scam case and none of the searches has revealed any incriminating material against him.
Sisodia's counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, said custodial interrogation was no longer required and Sisodia was not a flight risk.
“I am public servant but two other public servants, against whom allegations are graver have not been arrested,” his counsel contended.
The lawyer for Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 by the CBI, added that there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him and the change in the excise policy is purely in the normal course.
He said the matter of change in excise policy went to the Delhi LG and the finance secretary among others.
ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended for 14 days in CBI case
Sisodia's counsel told the court that all the offences alleged entail less than seven years of imprisonment in the case and any further incarceration is not justified.
The CBI, which opposed the bail plea of Sisodia, said he had dealt with an 'unprecedented' 18 ministries and while he may not be a flight risk but he is definitely a risk for evidence destruction.
The counsel appearing for the CBI submitted that frequently changing phones by the former deputy chief minister were not at all an innocent act but deliberately done for the destruction of evidence in the case.
"Probe agency has 60 days to file the chargesheet in the case and if Manish Sisodia comes out, investigation will be seriously compromised,” he said, adding that Sisodia is definitely in a position to influence witnesses and destroy evidence in the case.
ALSO READ | The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
"Nothing on record to show that Sisodia will be threatening the witnesses," Sisodia's lawyer argued back.
On Monday, Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 3 by the Delhi court in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI.
He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a related case.
The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.
With agency inputs.
 
