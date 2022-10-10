    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Delhi excise policy: CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally
    1 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, officials said, adding that he was allegedly involved in the "cartelisation" for "Southern lobby."

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi liquor excise policy case. Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday, officials said.
    He will be produced in court today.
    It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Nair, they said. The case pertains to alleged corruption in granting liquor licenses in the National Capital.
    On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided at least 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad in connection with the case. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
    The ED has conducted more than 103 raids in this case so far. The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.
    AAP Delhi excise policy liquor policy

    Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

    AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

