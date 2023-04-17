Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to remain in judicial custody till May 1

Delhi excise policy case: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was presented before Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal, who extended his custody for two more weeks after a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will continue to remain in judicial custody till May 1, the Rouse Avenue Court ordered on Monday.
Sisodia was presented before Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal, who extended his custody for two more weeks after a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sisodia has been accused of corruption in the creation as well as implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22, which is now defunct. The case involves allegations of illegal activities such as embezzlement of funds, among others. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26.
The CBI on Sunday also summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where he was questioned for nearly nine hours as a witness in the excise policy case. While he was being questioned, several leaders from his party such as Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gehlot, were detained by the Delhi police for protesting close to the CBI office in Delhi.
"I was asked around 56 questions. I answered them all...as I said earlier we have nothing to hide. The alleged liquor scam is false, fabricated and motivated by dirty politics... We will die but not give up honesty," Kejriwal told reporters after leaving the CBI headquarters around 8.30pm on Sunday.
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 2:19 PM IST
