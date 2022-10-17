Delhi excise policy case: CBI summons Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders and supporters on roads

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The CBI had got an FIR registered in a special court in August against Manish Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said. The CBI has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before it at its headquarters in the national capital at 11 am on Monday.

In a massive show of strength, AAP leaders gathered at Sisodia's residence ahead of his questioning and are accompanying him to the CBI office. Hundreds of AAP supporters have also joined the leader who is on his way to the CBI office. "Their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids," Sisodia said.

On Sunday, Sisodia tweeted, "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The CBI has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said. The agency has arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and a former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, whose partner Arun Pillai has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November 2021, the officials said.