AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to become Delhi ministers: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent the names of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet, sources tell ANI.

This news comes after jailed former minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their roles after facing corruption charges. Delhi LG VK Saxena accepted their resignations yesterday.

Bharadwaj on Tuesday had tweeted that two new ministers would be inducted in the Delhi Cabinet.

"Two new ministers will be inducted in Delhi Cabinet after resignations are accepted. Work will not be allowed to suffer," Bharadwaj said on February 28.

Post Sisodia and Jain's resignations, ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand were given the finance, planning, public works department, power, home, urban development, water, and irrigation and flood control departments.

AAP second-in-command Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party, to which both the leaders belong, said the resignations did not mean that they guilty but it was done as a means of facilitating administration.

"The two ministers worked with complete honesty and gave their all for the benefit of Delhi. They had important portfolios. Just so that Delhi's work is not hampered, they have resigned," said senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Sisodia in his resignation letter said he was stepping down from the post till the charges against him are proven false. He said these allegations are nothing more than "a conspiracy of cowards and weak people". "Their target is not me, their target is Arvind Kejriwal."

With agency inputs.