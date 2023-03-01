How is AAP-led Delhi govt handling Manish Sisodia's 18 portfolios | Details here

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Delhi cabinet. Sisodia held 18 portfolios in 33 government departments. How the AAP government is handling these portfolios after Sisodia's resignation and arrest by the CBI? Check out details here

Manish Sisodia, who resigned as the Delhi deputy chief minister Tuesday evening, held 18 portfolios in the Delhi government. These portfolios have now been distributed among Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. The "temporary arrangement" has been made until the appointed of new ministers in the cabinet.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal forwarded the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources were quoted as saying.

Bhardwaj is the party's national spokesperson and currently serving the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman. Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency. She has been a key member of Sisodia's education team. She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Manish Sisodia's portfolios | Who gets what?

Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance, power, planning, Public Works Department (PWD), home, urban development, irrigation and flood control, and water along with his existing departments.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resign

Their resignations came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia saying it would set a "wrong precedent" and efficacious alternative remedies are available to him.

They both played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

Congress protest

The Congress in Delhi staged a protest on Wednesday near the AAP office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI. The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

"The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation," state unit president Anil Chaudhary was quoted by PTI as saying.

Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of AAP MLAs and MCD councillors on Wednesday to discuss the party's strategies in the light of recent developments, sources told PTI. The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence.

"During the meeting, there is likely going to be a discussion on what the party will do following the events that have unfolded in the last few days," a source said.

(With inputs from PTI)