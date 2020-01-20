Delhi elections: Will Seelampur see split of minority votes in 2020?
Updated : January 20, 2020 01:14 PM IST
The Seelampur assembly constituency, which is predominantly Muslim, is currently held by the Aam Aadmi Party's Mohammad Ishraque.
AAP's Mohammad Ishraque won the 2015 polls with over 51 percent of the vote, defeating BJP's Sanjay Jain and the Congress' Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad.
The AAP has now fielded Abdul Rehman, who will face Congress' Ahmed and BJP's Kaushal Mishra in the February 8 Assembly elections.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more