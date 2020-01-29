EC asks BJP to take Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma off star campaigner list after inflammatory speeches

Following inflammatory speeches during the Delhi Assembly election campaign by Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the Election Commission has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party to take the duo off its star campaigner list.

Thakur was recorded at a rally leading the chant “desh ke gaddaron ko”, which translates to “shoot the anti-nationals”, with a slur thrown in.

Singh had made inflammatory speeches about Muslims of the country, saying the men from the community would rape and kill if not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. He also made remarks about demolishing mosques in his assembly area within a month of the BJP being voted to power.

Thakur and Verma are both Lok Sabha members. The former serves as a minister of state for finance and corporate affairs.

Their comments had drawn criticism from the opposition parties and drew Election Commission into action. However, the BJP has maintained silence on the matter.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 11.