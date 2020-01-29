Politics
EC asks BJP to take Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma off star campaigner list after inflammatory speeches
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:43 PM IST
Thakur was recorded at a rally leading the chant “desh ke gaddaron ko”, which translates to “shoot the anti-nationals”, with a slur thrown in.
Singh had made inflammatory speeches about Muslims of the country, saying the men from the community would rape and kill if not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.
