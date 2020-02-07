Associate Partners
Delhi elections: Congress' Shivani Chopra, AAP's Atishi and BJP's Dharamveer Singh heat up three-way contest in Kalkaji constituency

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:51 PM IST

Congress' Shivani Chopra, AAP's Atishi and BJP's Dharamveer Singh are the three major contenders in the Kalkaji constituency for the Delhi polls on Saturday
The Kalkaji seat was won by the AAP in the 2015 Delhi polls, but the party has not fielded its sitting MLA Avtar Singh, which has upset many locals.
The Kalkaji constituency in South East Delhi district has 1,85,837 voters —1,03,535 men, 82,296 women and six transgenders.
