Delhi elections: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia became poorer by Rs 17,736 in 5 years, wife gets richer
Updated : January 17, 2020 08:23 AM IST
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia filed his nomination papers for the February 8 Assembly polls on Thursday from the Patparganj seat in east Delhi.
The worth of Mrs Manish Sisodia's properties increased from Rs 8.70 lakh in 2015 to Rs 65 lakh in 2020.
Manish Sisodia's movable assets were worth Rs 4,74,888 as of January 16, 2020 against Rs 4,92,624 for January 18, 2015.
