Delhi elections: Congress may spring surprise, says Randeep Surjewala
Updated : February 07, 2020 09:35 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that both the BJP and the AAP tried to hide their "failures and inaction" and distract people's attention from issues of development in the city by raising noise of "hatred and abusive language".
He said Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have "panicked" as they felt that this time the BJP may not win more than the three seats it had won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for three terms in a row till 2013, drew a blank in the Assembly polls in 2015.