Delhi elections: Congress faces uphill task due to lacklustre campaign

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:24 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed only four public meetings in Delhi, including two addressed along with sister Priyanka Gandhi.
The absence of senior Congress leaders from the poll fray has also not gone down well with the party cadres and supporters.
After Sonia Gandhi's intervention, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Rajesh Lilothia entered the poll fight though senior Delhi leaders like Ajay Maken, Kiran Walia, JP Agarwal, and state unit President Subhash Chopra opted out.
