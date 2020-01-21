#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Delhi Elections: CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow, fails to file nomination

Updated : January 21, 2020 06:22 AM IST

Failing to file his nomination before the 3 p.m. deadline, Kejriwal later announced that he will file his papers with the Returning Officer at the Jamnagar House on Tuesday.
Apart from his wife Sunita Kejriwal and their two children, Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in an open vehicle.
Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time -- having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.
